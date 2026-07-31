Rashmika Mandanna Advised 6-week Rest After Suffering Hip Injury On Film Set: Report

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on two movies simultaneously, Mysaa and Ranabaali. While filming an intense dance and action sequence for one of the movies, the actress reportedly fell and suffered from a nasty hip injury. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited. Rashmika, who is active in addressing her fans on social media, has yet to share any update pertaining to her health.

While more details about the incident are awaited, local media reports have purported that Rashmika has suffered from a complete tendon detachment due to the injury. Assessing the seriousness of the injury, medical professionals have allegedly advised her to take complete bed rest. Some reports even suggest that the medical practitioners have noted that such injuries are more commonly seen among athletes. The actress is under the instructions to let her injuries heal completely and practice physiotherapy in the recovery period.