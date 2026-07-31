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CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan Faces Major Hurdle After Achieving ₹150 Cr Milestone At Box Office, Screening Halted In Karnataka; Here's Why

Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, faced another hurdle after its release. The movie has already breached ₹150 crore at the box office before its screenings were halted in Karnataka.

Shreya Pandey
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Jana Nayagan screening halted
Jana Nayagan screening halted | Image: Republic

Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, Jana Nayagan, was released on July 23, following a 7-month delay. Following the delayed release, the movie has hit another hurdle in Karnataka. Several theatres in parts of Karnataka have removed the posters of Jana Nayagan and have also cancelled the shows of the Vijay starrer.

Several pro-Kannada groups have also demanded a complete halt in the screening of Jana Nayagan. This has led to the suspension of screenings of the movie across the state. This comes after the film has grossed ₹153 crore in the 8-day theatrical run. Despite not releasing in Kannada, the movie has registered a massive footfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The suspension of the screening was triggered by the ongoing protests against the release of 3500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The protesters expressed anger over water being released to Tamil Nadu following the CWRC order, which several organisations in Karnataka are opposing. Some protestors even tore the posters of Jana Nayagan in Karnataka, since it is a Tamil movie featuring the now Chief Minister, Vijay.


Also Read: Viral Video: Trisha Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan In Chennai Theatre 

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Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after several months of delay. The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back its certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments. Jana Nayagan is a political action drama and has been widely reported as Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

Also Read: Box Office: Jana Nayagan Inches Closer To ₹150 Crore Mark in India 

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Published By:
 Shreya Pandey
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