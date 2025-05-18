Rashmika Mandanna Shares Big Update After 'Release The Girlfriend' Trends On X: We’ll Just Speed Up the Process

Rashmika Mandanna, headlined The Girlfriend, has been generating buzz ever since the makers released the teaser on December 9, 2024. However, since then, there have been no updates from the maker on the movie. No other promotional material was released, and the release date has not been disclosed yet. Amid this, fans of the actress made #ReleaseTheGirlfriend trend on X (formerly Twitter). The director of the film and the lead actress took to their accounts to address fans' queries and share an update on the film.

On May 17, director Rahul Ravindran took to his X account to share an update on The Girlfriend. As soon as fans of the actress made the movie a trend on social media, the filmmaker urged them to be a little patient. He wrote in the post, “Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient."



Rashmika Mandanna took to her X account to also address the concerns of her fans. She wrote in the post, “Hi, my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait, and your trend really is something else.. but trust me, @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films.. its a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about.. It’s a pure character-driven film, and that’s the beauty of it."

Further clarifying that the team is working hard to bring the film to big screen fast, she added, "We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth you while. But because of today.. for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"



A still from The Girlfriend teaser | Image: YouTube