Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise (2022), starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was an enormous hit. The protagonist of the tale was Pushparaj, who gained prominence by smuggling red sandalwood. Fans became enamoured with the story and are now eagerly awaiting for the sequel. In a recent interview, Rashmika teased the storyline of Pushpa 2.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her role in Pushpa 2

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika revealed that her character Srivalli has now become Pushpa's wife, a role that carries with it a great deal of responsibility. She went on to say that there is "a lot more masala" in the movie and that there is a lot more drama and problems for the characters in the sequel.

The actress also talked candidly about working with a perfectionist filmmaker like Sukumar, adding that both the artists and the movie are held to high standards. She went on to say that the artist decides how much of themselves to give and that, for that specific day, her performance in Pushpa 2 was her best.

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3

While the sequel to Pushpa is still being worked on, a third installment in the franchise has already been teased by Allu Arjun at Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.”

While there have been rumours surrounding a third installment in the franchise and whether or not there is a threequel being planned, Allu Arjun's comment has set the record straight with his statement.