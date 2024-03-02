Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Details About Her Role in Pushpa 2, Drops Major Hint About Storyline

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed that her character Srivalli has now become Pushpa's wife in Pushpa 2, a role that carries great responsibilities.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna to begin shoot of Pushpa 2 in December
Rashmika Mandanna talks about Pushpa 2 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise (2022), starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was an enormous hit. The protagonist of the tale was Pushparaj, who gained prominence by smuggling red sandalwood. Fans became enamoured with the story and are now eagerly awaiting for the sequel. In a recent interview, Rashmika teased the storyline of Pushpa 2. 

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her role in Pushpa 2

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika revealed that her character Srivalli has now become Pushpa's wife, a role that carries with it a great deal of responsibility. She went on to say that there is "a lot more masala" in the movie and that there is a lot more drama and problems for the characters in the sequel.

 

 

The actress also talked candidly about working with a perfectionist filmmaker like Sukumar, adding that both the artists and the movie are held to high standards. She went on to say that the artist decides how much of themselves to give and that, for that specific day, her performance in Pushpa 2 was her best.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3

While the sequel to Pushpa is still being worked on, a third installment in the franchise has already been teased by Allu Arjun at Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.” 

Advertisement

 

 

While there have been rumours surrounding a third installment in the franchise and whether or not there is a threequel being planned, Allu Arjun's comment has set the record straight with his statement.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

40 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

42 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

44 minutes ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo