Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Ravi Mohan To Make Telugu Debut With Manchu Manoj Starrer Vaddi Kasula Vada, First Poster Out

The upcoming Telugu drama Vaddi Kasula Vada is helmed by Tej Uppalapati and stars Manchu Manoj in the lead. Ravi Mohan has been roped in for a key role.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Ravi Mohan To Make Telugu Debut
Ravi Mohan To Make Telugu Debut | Image: Instagram

Ravi Mohan, who is a prolific actor in the Tamil film industry, is all set to take his career to new heights by entering the Telugu film industry. This announcement has come on the occasion of his 46th birthday. The makers unveiled the poster of  Vaddi Kasula Vada, welcoming the actor on board. While this will be the actor's first film in a full-fledged role, earlier he has made cameo appearances and even starred as a child actor.

Ravi Mohan stars in Vaddi Kasula Vada

The makers took to their official X handle and dropped a poster that shows Lord Venkateswara's hand holding a human hand. In the movie, he will be playing the divine role of Lord Govinda.

"Happiest Birthday to our beloved @iam_RaviMohan. Blessed to welcome you on board #VaddiKaasulaVaada in the divine role of Lord Govinda who resides in every heart. Excited for this special journey ahead. Om Namo Venkatesaya," read the caption.

All about Vaddi Kasula Vada

The upcoming Telugu drama is helmed by Tej Uppalapati. Apart from Manchu Manoj and Ravi Mohan, the movie also stars Sri Simha Koduri, Faria Abdullah, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Ajay, and Rohini in supporting roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the comedy drama.

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan's Telugu filmography

As a child artist, Ravi Mohan starred as Young Raju in the 1993 movie Bava Bavamaridi and young Bheemineni Brahmanna in the 1994 movie Palnati Pourusham.

When he made it big in Tamil films, he made an appearance in the Telugu starrer Janda Pai Kapiraju as himself.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is gearing up for the release of his Tamil-language starrer Karathey Babu. Helmed by Ganesh K. Babu, the movie also stars  Daudee Jiwal, Anandhi and Nassar, among others. It will release on October 1.

Also Read: Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Off To A Slow Opening, Sells Only 14062 Tickets

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: