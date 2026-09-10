Ravi Mohan To Make Telugu Debut With Manchu Manoj Starrer Vaddi Kasula Vada, First Poster Out

Ravi Mohan, who is a prolific actor in the Tamil film industry, is all set to take his career to new heights by entering the Telugu film industry. This announcement has come on the occasion of his 46th birthday. The makers unveiled the poster of Vaddi Kasula Vada, welcoming the actor on board. While this will be the actor's first film in a full-fledged role, earlier he has made cameo appearances and even starred as a child actor.

Ravi Mohan stars in Vaddi Kasula Vada

The makers took to their official X handle and dropped a poster that shows Lord Venkateswara's hand holding a human hand. In the movie, he will be playing the divine role of Lord Govinda.

"Happiest Birthday to our beloved @iam_RaviMohan. Blessed to welcome you on board #VaddiKaasulaVaada in the divine role of Lord Govinda who resides in every heart. Excited for this special journey ahead. Om Namo Venkatesaya," read the caption.

All about Vaddi Kasula Vada

The upcoming Telugu drama is helmed by Tej Uppalapati. Apart from Manchu Manoj and Ravi Mohan, the movie also stars Sri Simha Koduri, Faria Abdullah, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Ajay, and Rohini in supporting roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the comedy drama.

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Ravi Mohan's Telugu filmography

As a child artist, Ravi Mohan starred as Young Raju in the 1993 movie Bava Bavamaridi and young Bheemineni Brahmanna in the 1994 movie Palnati Pourusham.

When he made it big in Tamil films, he made an appearance in the Telugu starrer Janda Pai Kapiraju as himself.

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