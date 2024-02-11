Advertisement

Ravi Teja is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Eagle. The film directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Amid the success of Eagle, Ravi Teja has started gearing up for his next venture Mr Bachchan.

Harish Shankar shares an update on Mr Bachchan

The latest schedule of Mr Bachchan has just concluded. The director of the film Harish Shankar took to his social media to announce the completion of the shoot. He further extended his gratitude to Ravi Teja and the other members of Mr Bachchan for their constant support. Along with the announcement, he shared a still from the sets of Mr Bachchan, further increasing the anticipation surrounding the film.

What more do we know about Mr Bachchan?

Mr Bachchan is Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's third collaboration, after Shock and Mirapakay. Bhagyashri Borse, best known for Yaariyan 2, will make her Telugu film debut with this project. The film is scheduled for release in 2024.

Advertisement

Bhagyashri Borse, who gained popularity with Yaariyan 2, will make her Telugu film debut as the female lead in Mr Bachchan. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as co-producer. Mickey J Meyer will compose the music. Mr Bachchan.

Advertisement

Mr Bachchan's team earlier headed to Karaikudi for a filming schedule. During this schedule, important scenes were shot in the surrounding area. Along with this update, the team shared a photo of Ravi Teja and the director traveling in a plane. For those unfamiliar, Mr Bachchan is based on the real-life income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. This raid lasted three days and was the longest raid in Indian history.