Advertisement

Ravi Teja's Eagle was all set for a release on January 13. The film would be clashing directly with the Venkatesh Daggubati led Saindhav, still set for a release on the same date. Eagle was also set to contend with competition from January 12 releases - Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Hanu Man followed by Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga slated for a release on January 14. However, the makers of Eagle took a strategic decision to pull out of this box office race by deferring the release date to early February. However, it appears that the film will not be without competition, even with a revised release date.

Advertisement

Eagle is gearing up for another major box office clash



For the unversed, the makers of the Mass Maharaja led Eagle have deferred its release date to February 9. A 123Telugu report suggests that the makers of Eagle decided to delay the film's release, following a promise from the Film Chamber assuring them of a solo release. However, the Film Chamber's reassurance comes under question considering the fact that Rajinikanth's Aishwarya helmed release, Lal Salaam, has also been locked in for a release on February 9.

Advertisement



The pre-Valentines Day weekend appears to be turning into yet another Sankranti weekend as Eagle and Lal Salaam are not the only slated releases. February 9 will also see the release of Sundeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Additionally, February 8 will be seeing the release of the Mammootty led Yatra 2 which will make for additional competition for Ravi Teja's Eagle.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja will next be seen in Mr Bachchan



Ravi Teja has already commenced work on his next - Mr. Bachchan - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The film is an official remake of Ajay Devgn's 2018 political thriller Raid. Devgn had also given a shoutout to the project, soon after its official announcement.

Advertisement

Team Mr. Bachchan also recently graced the muhurat ceremony for Davgn's Raid 2 which is currently underway, as a token of gratitude.