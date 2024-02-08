English
RC16 Big Update: Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of Ram Charan Starrer

RC16 starring Ram Charan is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, it has been announced that a Bollywood star has joined the star cast.

Ram Charan
Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Devara with Jr NTR, is all set to sign her next Telugu project. As per a report by Gulte, Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film journey will not end with Devara. As per the reports, the actress has signed her next project starring Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor to share screen with Ram Charan?

As per a report by Gulte, Janhvi Kapoor has signed her next Telugu project with Buchi Babu Sana. The actress will feature as he female lead in Ram Charan starrer RC16. Janhvi will be pairing with Ram Charan in the village drama based in Uttarandhra.

 

According to the report, Buchi Babu Sana had narrated the plot of RC16 to Janhvi Kapoor and she agreed to come onboard for the film. Earlier, rumours were swirling that Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sai Pallavi will be joining the star cast of RC16. Not just them, but it was rumoured that Rasha Thadani would be a part of the film. Nevertheless, Janhvi is yet to confirm the news of her joining the star cast of RC16.

 

Shiva Rajkumar to join RC16 star cast

Shiva Rajkumar had earlier said that he will be be featuring in the Ram Charan starrer RC16 and play a prominent role in the film, as per 123Telugu. According to Telugu Cinema, Shiva Rajkumar shared that he has signed two films, one is in Tamil and the other one is in the Telugu language. "The Telugu film features Ram Charan," he quoted. Therefore, fans were sure that he will be joining the star cast of RC16. 

