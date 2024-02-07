Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Robinhood Teaser: Nithiin Is A Thief With No Regrets In This Quirky Tale

Nithiin is reuniting with the director Venky Kudumula for Robinhood, which is touted to be an action-comedy drama with a powerful message.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Robinhood, Nithiin
A poster of Robinhood. | Image:Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nithiin has unveiled the title of his next film with director Venky Kudumula on the occasion of Republic Day. The title of the film is Robinhood. The actor took to his social media handle to share the teaser, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the film. In the film, he plays the role of a thief who believes he has the right to rob people.

A look at Robinhood

The teaser starts with a Rs 500 note falling on the road while in the background a voiceover says, "Money is the root of all evil. When someone asked money what could it do, it said, I cause strife and division between family and so did it. In the next frame, we see Nithiin dressed as Santa Claus, sitting on a bike and in place of the number plate, it is written "I'm an Indian" while the back reads, "I’m aware that I’m rare."  He says, "The whole nation is my family. All rich men are my brothers and all wealthy women are my sisters. I took some from their pocket as I was in need."

He was seen carrying a bag filled with cash, jewellery and more, and dumping them in a tanker at a secluded place. The teaser concludes with Nithiin saying, "It's my right to take money from my family because India is my country all Indians are my brothers and sisters."

Seeing the teaser, it seems the film is going to be a combination of action-comedy, sending a powerful message to the audience.

More about Robinhood

Apart from Nithiin, Robinhood also stars Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Music has been composed by National Award-winner GV Prakash Kumar. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer while Prawin Pudi and Raam Kumar serve as the editor and art director, respectively.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

