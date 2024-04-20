Advertisement

Despite the major strides Jr NTR has made in his career thus far, the Oscar winning RRR continues to be the biggest highlight. The SS Rajamouli directorial's cinematographer - Senthil, recently opened up about the time Jr NTR left him mighty impressed on the sets of the film. The exchange in question took place at the time of filming the actor's introductory scene in the film.

RRR Cinematographer recalls being left in awe of Jr NTR



As per a recent Gulte report, during a recent media interaction, RRR cinematographer Senthil opened up about how Jr NTR's sheer speed at the time of filming, left him stunned. As per Senthil, Jr NTR ended up running faster than the camera - a mean feat. He said, "The sequence has NTR being chased by different animals, finally a tiger. When we rolled the camera, NTR was so fast that I was shocked and exclaimed how is he able to run faster than the camera, and in a jiffy?"

Senthil could not help but go up to compliment Jr NTR for his incredible speed. It was during this exchange that the actor revealed how his background in badminton has contributed to his overall fitness and speed. Senthil added, "When I checked with NTR, he stated that his fitness is the reason. He used to play badminton during his teenage years at the state and national level and that’s the reason he is so athletic, fit and fast". Not just badminton, it is a well known fact that Jr NTR is a trained Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer - definitive contributing factors to this agility and stamina.

What is next for Jr NTR?



Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai shooting for his big banner Bollywood debut, War 2. A sequel to 2019 blockbuster War, the film will feature Jr NTR take the lead with Hrithik Roshan in tow. While the latter will be reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, Jr NTR is paying the role of the main antagonist. War 2 is reportedly set to hit theatres on August 14 of next year.

Prior to War 2, Jr NTR will be seeing through the release of Devara: Part 1. Shot across two parts, the first was initially slated for an April 5 release. The same now stands delayed to October 10. Tarak will be essaying a double role in the film. Devara also marks the Telugu acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor.