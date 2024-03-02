Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:15 IST

RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Reunite- Video Goes Viral

An RRR reunion was long awaited and fans got a chance to witness it when Ram Charan and Jr NTR got together for a brief moment in Hyderabad.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan | Image:Ram Charan Fans Online/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were spotted together at the Hyderabad airport recently and the picture of the two pan-India has stars quickly went viral on social media. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been busy with their respective work commitments after the release of their blockbuster hit RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and it was indeed a sight for the fans to see them together after a long time.

RRR poster | Image: IMDb

An RRR reunion

An RRR reunion was long awaited and fans got a chance to witness it when Ram Charan and Jr NTR got together for a brief moment. Ram Charan was headed to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and Jr NTR jetted off to attend a gathering hosted by Salaar director Prashanth Neel. The video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR meeting has gone viral on social media.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are knee-deep in work

Jr NTR has been busy with the shoot of Devara Part 1, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The Koratala Siva directorial has been delayed over pending VFX work and will now release on Dussehra.  There are rumours that the pan-India film could be delayed further but they are just rumours as of now.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani and directed By S Shankar has also been facing delays for sometime. The release date of the film is not yet finalised but reports have claimed that it will aim to hit the big screens before this year ends. The Magadheera star has also been filming for Buchi Babu Sana's untitled film, said to be a rustic sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to essay the role of the female led in RC16.

 

 

 

 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:15 IST

