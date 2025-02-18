Sai Pallavi Recalls How Her Granny’s Wedding Gift Turnout To Be National Award Inspiration: ‘I Thought Marriage Was Next…’

Sai Pallavi is currently basking in the success of her recent release film Thandel co-starring Naga Chaitanya. She is currently busy with many promotional events. As her acting career soars with pan-Indian films like Ramayana, many fans still buzz about last year last year’s National Award controversy as the award went to Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Sai Pallavi shared that she did hope to win the award and explained its connection to her grandmother’s wedding wish.

Why did Sai Pallavi think marriage was her next step at 21?

Sai recently revealed in an interview that she had always dreamed of winning a National Award, as it held sentimental value connected to a saree gifted by her grandmother for her wedding. She shared, “I’ve always wanted a National Award because when I was around 21 years old, my granny gave me a saree and said, wear this for your wedding. That time she was very sick and had undergone surgery. So that time I thought marriage was next, I hadn’t done my first film yet. As I was nearing 23-24, I did Premam.”

Explaining why the award means so much to her, Sai said, “Then I thought, okay, someday I’ll win some big award. That time, the National Award was the big award. So, for me, the National Award is directly connected to the saree. Whether I hope for it or the pressure is there, it’s only as far as this. But honestly, if people are able to feel what my character feels on-screen, that’s my job, and that’s enough. Whatever comes after that is just a bonus for me to feel good. I value this a little more than that.”

When Sai missed the award, many on social media openly shared their disappointment.

When Sai Pallavi opened up about her marriage plans

In a 2020 interview with The News Minute, Sai Pallavi discussed certain family traditions she is expected to follow regarding marriage. For those unaware, she belongs to the Badaga community from the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. This community is celebrated for its vibrant culture and distinctive traditions.

