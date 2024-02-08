Advertisement

Saindhav director Sailesh Kolanu is heading towards the release of his project, slated to hit theatres on January 13. The film was initially gearing up to clash with Ravi Teja's Eagle before the latter pulled out of the Sankranti box office race. Ahead of the Venkatesh Daggubati film's release, Kolanu has hinted at a potential sequel to the film.

Saindhav to get a sequel?



In an interview with 123Telugu, director Sailesh Kolanu opened up about the possibility of working on a sequel for Saindhav. Kolanu not only expressed interest in taking the story forward in another film but also vouched for film lead Venkatesh Daggubati's interest in the same. However, Kolanu was clear that a sequel would only be conceptualised if there was a palpable demand from the audience regarding the same. He said, "If the audiences like Saindhav, I am sure a sequel will be made. Both Venkatesh Garu and I are open to doing Saindhav 2, provided there is a demand from the audience."

Kolanu additionally revealed how 70% of Saindhav's story will unfold in the night time which is the reason behind the film having several dark shots also upping the thrill factor in the film. He said, "Almost 70% of Saindhav’s story unfolds at night. It creates an exciting and captivating atmosphere. The intro of the characters will set a comfortable tone, but soon, the audience will be engrossed in the thrilling narrative."

Sailesh Kolanu on casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film



For the unversed, Telugu film Saindhav will also be starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The interview saw Kolanu reveal that it was in fact, his idea to have Siddiqui come on board for the film, an idea that was backed by producer Venkat. Kolanu assured that Siddiqui's character in the film will bring a "distinct flavour" to the narrative.

He said, "It was my decision. Venkatesh Garu later supported my idea. Then, we approached the film producer Venkat Garu. Nawazuddin Garu’s role will bring a distinct flavor to the film and he took extreme care for Telugu dubbing."