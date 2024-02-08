English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Saindhav First Impression: Netizens Say This 'Blockbuster' Is Venkatesh Daggubati's Best

Saindhav released on the big screen on January 13. The film released alongside Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas and Naa Saami Ranga.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Saindhav hit the big screens today, January 13. The film is headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati, and marks his 75th outing in cinema. It also stars Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who makes his Telugu debut in the action flick. On the opening day of the film, the audience rushed to the threatres to watch it on big screens. Despite releasing alongside Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Merry Christmas, the film has garnered a largely positive response from the audience. 

Netizens hail Saindhav as Venkatesh Daggubatti’s best film 

As Saindhav hit the big screens, the first reviews of the films began to come in. Users on social media have largely positive reviews about the Sailesh Kolanu directorial. Venkatesh Daggubati has earned special mentions by the netizens. 

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip from the film and wrote, “Positive reviews Venky mama done & dusted 💥❤️‍🩹”

Advertisement

Another netizen praised Venkatesh’s performance and called the first half of the film ‘blockbuster’. 

Advertisement

Another comment read, “It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster Movie, Action sequence, Storyline, Direction, BGM, Emotions everything is masterclass. Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥🔥”

Advertisement

Calling it the best film by Venkatesh, a fan wrote on social media, “It's a best movie of #Venkatesh , Lot's of Action, lot of Twist and Turn and Interval is literally mind-blowing.” 

Advertisement

Trade experts weigh in on Saindhav box office

Ahead of the film’s release, Republic Digital spoke to trade analysts to get an estimate of the film’s box office performance. With big releases like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Naa Saami Ranga releasing almost together, a box office clash between the films is imperative. Weighing in on the same, industry expert Ramesh Bala opined, “While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of ₹5-₹10 crores.” Film tracker Manobala, on the other hand, was of the opinion that Naa Saami Ranga and Sindhav will “make less than ₹10 cr on Day 1.” 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement