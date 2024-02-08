Saindhav First Impression: Netizens Say This 'Blockbuster' Is Venkatesh Daggubati's Best

Advertisement

Saindhav hit the big screens today, January 13. The film is headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati, and marks his 75th outing in cinema. It also stars Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who makes his Telugu debut in the action flick. On the opening day of the film, the audience rushed to the threatres to watch it on big screens. Despite releasing alongside Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Merry Christmas, the film has garnered a largely positive response from the audience.

Netizens hail Saindhav as Venkatesh Daggubatti’s best film

As Saindhav hit the big screens, the first reviews of the films began to come in. Users on social media have largely positive reviews about the Sailesh Kolanu directorial. Venkatesh Daggubati has earned special mentions by the netizens.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip from the film and wrote, “Positive reviews Venky mama done & dusted 💥❤️‍🩹”

Another netizen praised Venkatesh’s performance and called the first half of the film ‘blockbuster’.

Another comment read, “It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster Movie, Action sequence, Storyline, Direction, BGM, Emotions everything is masterclass. Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥🔥”

Calling it the best film by Venkatesh, a fan wrote on social media, “It's a best movie of #Venkatesh , Lot's of Action, lot of Twist and Turn and Interval is literally mind-blowing.”

Trade experts weigh in on Saindhav box office

Ahead of the film’s release, Republic Digital spoke to trade analysts to get an estimate of the film’s box office performance. With big releases like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Naa Saami Ranga releasing almost together, a box office clash between the films is imperative. Weighing in on the same, industry expert Ramesh Bala opined, “While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of ₹5-₹10 crores.” Film tracker Manobala, on the other hand, was of the opinion that Naa Saami Ranga and Sindhav will “make less than ₹10 cr on Day 1.”