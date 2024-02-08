Saindhav vs Naa Saami Ranga Box Office Collection: Nagarjuna Film Takes The Lead At Box Office

Advertisement

Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga and Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav were part of the Sankranti film lineups that were scheduled to release during the festive season. While Saindhav hit the theaters on January 13, Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga released a day after on January 14. Despite having released a day later, Naa Saami Ranga has surpassed the three-day collection of Saindhav. Nagarjuna's film within two days of its release earned ₹10.97 crore, while Saindhav still stands at ₹9.8 crore at the box office.

How much has Saindhav earned at the box office?

Saindhav, which release a day after Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, and a day before Naa Saami Ranga, managed to earn only ₹9.8 crores at the box office. The film starring Venkatesh Daggubati opened to ₹3.8 crores on January 13. On January 14, the film saw a 25% drop in its earnings and minted ₹2.85 crore, and on the first Monday, January 15 the film earned ₹3.15 crore. Saindhav's total stands at ₹9.8 crores, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film is reportedly said to be made on a budget of ₹55 crores.

How Did Nagarjuna's Film Perform At The Box Office?

Compared to Venkatesh Dagguabati's film, Naa Saami Ranga opened to a relatively higher number. The film on its opening day, January 14, earned ₹5.2 crores. On its second day and first Monday, the film earned ₹5.6 crores. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film on its third day, Tuesday, has earned at least ₹2.05 crores. The film's total stands at ₹12.8 crores.