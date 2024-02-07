Advertisement

Prabhas starrer Salaar made its theatrical debut on 22 December, last year. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year crossing the mark of Rs 700 crore worldwide. According to recent update, the second schedule of the second part of the Prashanth Neel directorial is already in the works.

Prabhas to continue shooting for Salaar Part 2

After the massive success of Salaar Part 1, all eyes are now focused on the movie's second installment. It has been reported by 123Telugu that Prabhas has asked director Prashanth Neel to set a date for the second part's filming as soon as feasible. After completing the sequel, Prabhas hopes to start work on his upcoming movie, Spirit, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas in Salaar | Image: IMDb

Conversely, it is being reported that Prashanth Neel has already completed shooting for nearly forty percent of the second part. Music for this film was composed by Ravi Basrur and produced by Hombale Films.

When will Salaar 2 release?

Rubbishing the reports of Salaar 2’s release in 2024, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films shared that the film will release in latter half of 2025. Spilling the beans about the second part of the film, the producer said that The script of Salaar 2 is ready and they will start the film any time.

"Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible and even Prashanth Neel wants to do it. We have been speaking about Salaar 2 and our discussion in the last 2 to 3 days was to make the film in the next 15 months. We will definitely release Salaar 2 in 2025, which is about 18 months from now,” said the Salaar producer.

He further promised an even bigger cinematic experience with Salaar 2 and said that Salaar 1 is just a glimpse of part two. for those who don't know, the second part of Salaar will be the story of the impact of the political scenario in Khansaar due to best friends – Prabhas and Prithviraj - who will be turning biggest enemies of each other.