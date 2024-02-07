English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Salaar 2: Shooting Of Major Portion Of Prabhas Starrer Complete? Here's The Latest Update

It is being reported that Prabhas has asked director Prashanth Neel to set a date for second part's filming as soon as possible as it eyes 2025 release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar
Salaar poster | Image:Hombale Films/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas starrer Salaar made its theatrical debut on 22 December, last year. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year crossing the mark of Rs 700 crore worldwide. According to recent update, the second schedule of the second part of the Prashanth Neel directorial is already in the works. 

Prabhas to continue shooting for Salaar Part 2 

After the massive success of Salaar Part 1, all eyes are now focused on the movie's second installment. It has been reported by 123Telugu that Prabhas has asked director Prashanth Neel to set a date for the second part's filming as soon as feasible. After completing the sequel, Prabhas hopes to start work on his upcoming movie, Spirit, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas in Salaar | Image: IMDb

 

Conversely, it is being reported that Prashanth Neel has already completed shooting for nearly forty percent of the second part. Music for this film was composed by Ravi Basrur and produced by Hombale Films.

 

When will Salaar 2 release?

Rubbishing the reports of Salaar 2’s release in 2024, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films shared that the film will release in latter half of 2025. Spilling the beans about the second part of the film, the producer said that The script of Salaar 2 is ready and they will start the film any time. 

Advertisement
Prabhas in Salaar | Image: IMDb

 

"Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible and even Prashanth Neel wants to do it. We have been speaking about Salaar 2 and our discussion in the last 2 to 3 days was to make the film in the next 15 months. We will definitely release Salaar 2 in 2025, which is about 18 months from now,” said the Salaar producer.

Advertisement

He further promised an even bigger cinematic experience with Salaar 2 and said that Salaar 1 is just a glimpse of part two. for those who don't know, the second part of Salaar will be the story of the impact of the political scenario in Khansaar due to best friends – Prabhas and Prithviraj - who will be turning biggest enemies of each other.

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement