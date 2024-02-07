Advertisement

The Prashanth Neel directed Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, released in theatres on December 22. While the film has had a rather successful run at the theatres, having minted ₹613.1 crores at the worldwide box office as per a Sacnilk report. Salaar recent digital debut however, has put the spotlight on the film yet again, this time with regards to the surprisingly limited number of dialogues allotted to film lead Salaar.

Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar spark internet's interest



A recent video doing the rounds of the internet, has pieced together every dialogue spoken by Prabhas in Salaar. The minute count for the same precisely comes up to two minutes and thirty-five seconds - excluding the gaps in dialogues. Including these gaps, the same count comes up to just under four minutes.

Prabhas Dialogue time in Salaar (sped up)

Roughly 4 minutes with dialogue gaps and 2:35 min without gaps... https://t.co/aHPhd30Mp5 pic.twitter.com/bxTclXjMcA — Lok (@TeluguOchu) January 21, 2024



Though Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar had sparked conversation when the film had released in theatres, having a minute count on the same has sparked a meme fest. The general reaction of the internet in this regard has been one of bemusement considering Prabhas is leading the film. Some fans of the actor however have floated the theory that Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar, is a strategic move as opposed to bad writing.

Salaar 2 is well in the works



Salaar was always intended to be a franchise. As a matter of fact, Prashanth Neel was so particular about his vision that the director has reportedly already completed filming for forty percent of the film. That being said, the film is far away from seeing through its theatrical release.

As per an update from producer Vijay Kiragandur, Salaar 2 will only see the light of day as far as a theatrical release in concerned, in the latter half of 2025.