Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Salaar: Prabhas Had Dialogues For Under 3 Minutes In Almost 3 Hour Long Film

Prabhas, who was last seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, is back in the news, this time owing to his limited range of dialogues in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar success bash
Salaar success bash | Image:Instagram
The Prashanth Neel directed Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, released in theatres on December 22. While the film has had a rather successful run at the theatres, having minted ₹613.1 crores at the worldwide box office as per a Sacnilk report. Salaar recent digital debut however, has put the spotlight on the film yet again, this time with regards to the surprisingly limited number of dialogues allotted to film lead Salaar.

Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar spark internet's interest


A recent video doing the rounds of the internet, has pieced together every dialogue spoken by Prabhas in Salaar. The minute count for the same precisely comes up to two minutes and thirty-five seconds - excluding the gaps in dialogues. Including these gaps, the same count comes up to just under four minutes.

Though Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar had sparked conversation when the film had released in theatres, having a minute count on the same has sparked a meme fest. The general reaction of the internet in this regard has been one of bemusement considering Prabhas is leading the film. Some fans of the actor however have floated the theory that Prabhas' limited dialogues in Salaar, is a strategic move as opposed to bad writing.

Salaar 2 is well in the works


Salaar was always intended to be a franchise. As a matter of fact, Prashanth Neel was so particular about his vision that the director has reportedly already completed filming for forty percent of the film. That being said, the film is far away from seeing through its theatrical release.

As per an update from producer Vijay Kiragandur, Salaar 2 will only see the light of day as far as a theatrical release in concerned, in the latter half of 2025.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

