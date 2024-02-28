Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up to come out of her acting break, stronger, fitter and healthier. Even before the actress returns to work, strong projects, in different stages of production, already dot her filmography. In this respect, a film with Mammootty, may just be on the cards.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to work with Mammootty?



Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with none other than, veteran actor Mammootty. The warm yet professional picture was accompanied by the caption "Most favourite @mammootty" followed by a star-eyed emoticon. The true context or location of the picture, was not disclosed.

While the rare pairing was rather appreciated by fans, the picture in question immediately sparked conjecture regarding a potential collaboration between Samantha and Mammootty which might be in the works. It is worth mentioning that though Samantha has extensively worked across the Tamil and Telugu film industries, the actress is yet to mark her Malayalam acting debut. If considering to do so, marking her Malayalam debut with industry veteran Mammootty, would make for a power move.

What is next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mammootty?



Samantha was last seen in 2023 film Kushi, opposite good friend Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has been periodically filming for the Indian spin-off version of Citadel which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides this, a third season of the Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man, has been confirmed by director duo Raj and DK - who are also incidentally directing Citadel.

Mammootty on the other hand, has just seen through the release of his experimental horror film Bramayugam. The film has done exceedingly well at the box office, having minted upwards of ₹50 crores worldwide. The actor is now gearing up for his next, action comedy film Turbo.