×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Exes Samantha And Naga Chitanya Come Under The Same Roof For The First Time Since Their Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were snapped at Prime Video's event in Mumbai. The two were at the event for the announcement of their new projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were in attendance at Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 19, where the streaming platform announced its 2024 slate of 69 titles, including new shows such as Varun Dhawan and Samantha's Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal among other titles.

While the extensive slate of films and web shows announced made headlines, photos of Samantha and Naga from the event went viral online with netizens pointing out that it was for the first time that the exes were under the same roof since their divorce in 2021. The two, however, did not come face to face with each other at the event. 

Advertisement

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya spotted at the same event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was present at the Prime Video event to launch the Indian chapter of Citadel. The actress, alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan, unveiled the title and the first look of the India chapter of the global spy franchise. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, it is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s".

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya graced the event to celebrate the success of his web series Dhootha and announce its second season. 

Samantha file photo | Image: Instagram
Naga Chaitanya at Amazon Prime Video's event | Image: X

 

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in October 2017. After being married for four years, the couple called it quits and filed for a divorce in 2021. 

Advertisement

After months of speculation, when the duo finally announced their separation, they wrote in a joint statement, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support” the note read.
 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

2 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

5 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

8 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

8 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

9 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

11 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

12 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

13 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

14 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

16 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

18 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

18 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

19 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

20 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

21 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

21 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo