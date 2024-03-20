Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were in attendance at Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 19, where the streaming platform announced its 2024 slate of 69 titles, including new shows such as Varun Dhawan and Samantha's Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal among other titles.

While the extensive slate of films and web shows announced made headlines, photos of Samantha and Naga from the event went viral online with netizens pointing out that it was for the first time that the exes were under the same roof since their divorce in 2021. The two, however, did not come face to face with each other at the event.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya spotted at the same event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was present at the Prime Video event to launch the Indian chapter of Citadel. The actress, alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan, unveiled the title and the first look of the India chapter of the global spy franchise. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, it is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s".

Naga Chaitanya graced the event to celebrate the success of his web series Dhootha and announce its second season.

Samantha file photo | Image: Instagram

Naga Chaitanya at Amazon Prime Video's event | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in October 2017. After being married for four years, the couple called it quits and filed for a divorce in 2021.

After months of speculation, when the duo finally announced their separation, they wrote in a joint statement, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support” the note read.

