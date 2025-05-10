Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Being 'Constantly Judged' Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru: It’s Teaching Me That It’s Okay...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first film as a producer, Subham released in cinema halls on May 9. The actress has been navigating her health condition, myositis, and her screen appearances have reduced. She was last seen in the web series Citadel. Despite being part of a universe of spy series set in various parts of the world, the show is not moving forward with season 2 due to poor reception. While her career takes a back seat, Samantha's private life is making headlines.

For the past few months, the actress' name has been linked with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Amid speculation that they are in a relationship, the frequently collaborating duo was snapped together at the Tirupati temple before the release of Subham. After that, Samantha posted some photos of Raj on her Instagram handle, a move which many said was a "soft launch" for their relationship.

Amid hearsay about her love life, Samantha talked about the trolling she has been facing for her private and professional life. The U-Turn star was bashed online after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, as reports floated that she demanded a hefty alimony post-separation. After her health deteriorated, her physical appearance and limited movie roles also invite criticism.