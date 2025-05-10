Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Being 'Constantly Judged' Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru: It’s Teaching Me That It’s Okay...

Updated May 10th 2025, 21:58 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first film as a producer, Subham released in cinema halls on May 9. The actress has been navigating her health condition, myositis, and her screen appearances have reduced. She was last seen in the web series Citadel. Despite being part of a universe of spy series set in various parts of the world, the show is not moving forward with season 2 due to poor reception. While her career takes a back seat, Samantha's private life is making headlines.
For the past few months, the actress' name has been linked with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Amid speculation that they are in a relationship, the frequently collaborating duo was snapped together at the Tirupati temple before the release of Subham. After that, Samantha posted some photos of Raj on her Instagram handle, a move which many said was a "soft launch" for their relationship.
Amid hearsay about her love life, Samantha talked about the trolling she has been facing for her private and professional life. The U-Turn star was bashed online after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, as reports floated that she demanded a hefty alimony post-separation. After her health deteriorated, her physical appearance and limited movie roles also invite criticism.
Speaking about trolling, she shared, “I’ve always strived to become a better version of myself each day. No matter what life throws at me, I’ve trained myself to learn something from every experience. Even when I was criticized or bashed, I saw it as a challenge — a test of my patience and resilience. I’ve spent much of my life seeking validation, but this journey has been a lesson. It’s teaching me that it’s okay if someone thinks wrong about me. I’m learning to let go of the constant need for validation. Not everyone has to love me — and that’s perfectly fine. As actors, we are constantly judged, but it’s how we grow through it that defines us."
