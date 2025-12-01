Updated 1 December 2025 at 14:56 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between The Actor-Director Couple?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with the Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, this morning.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are now married. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding ceremony. Several local media publications have reported that the actor-director couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with limited guests. Only friends and family were reported to have attended the ceremony held at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. Amid this, there has been a heightened social media interest in the couple, especially about the age difference between them.
What is the age difference between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 38th birthday on April 28. The actress turned 38 years old this year. While not much is known about Raj Nidimoru's childhood, some reports claim that he was born in Tirupati on 4 August 1975. If true, this makes the filmmaker 50 years old. The age gap between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru is effectively 12 years. For both Raj and Samantha, this is their second wedding.
Also Read: Samantha Turns Traditional Bride In Red, Raj Compliments Her In Ivory
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru give love a second chance
Both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been married before. The actress tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The couple parted ways in 2021 and announced the divorce on social media. Naga Chaitanya later tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2025.
Raj Nidimoru has also been married. The Family Man director was married to Shhyamali De. While little is known about their relationship, it is reported that they, too, got divorced in 2022. However, Shhyamali still has posts with Raj on her public Instagram profile, with the latest photo on Valentine's Day 2023.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 14:55 IST