Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Samantha Talks About Being 'Completely Jobless' As She Finally Returns To Work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting after being diagnosed with Myositis. However, she is all set to resume work after her sabbatical from work.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting after being diagnosed with Myositis. Months after announcing her sabbatical from work, Samantha took to her social media handle to announce that she has resumed work. She even posted a video announcing her health podcast for which the actress has collaborated with a friend.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to resume work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share the news of resuming work after almost a year-long break owing to her health issues. She shared a video and said, "Yes, I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was so completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really, really love. I am extremely passionate about and I am very excited that it is releasing next week. I hope that some of you really find it extremely useful. And, I think I have enjoyed making this (sic)."

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a year-long break after wrapping up the shoot of Citadel to prioritise her health. At the time, she underwent treatment for the autoimmune condition Myositis. Samantha had to travel around the world to get treated. Samantha was last seen in the film titled Kushi. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana and featured Vijay Deverakonda as the main lead. The film released in 2023 and received mixed responses at the box office.

 

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian installment of Citadel. The show will premiere on Prime Video. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. 
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

