Koratala Siva was recently told by the Supreme Court that he should face criminal charges in the 2015 Srimanthadu copyright infringement case filed by writer Sarath Chandra. According to the writer's petition, Koratala Siva has reportedly copied scene to scene of his story Chachentha Prema for his film Srimanthadu without giving any credit to the writer – Sarath Chandra.

Now, in a recent interview, the writer spoke up and demanded a public apology from the filmmaker. He also threatened to file a case against the main lead of the 2015 film Srimanthadu Mahesh Babu for being part of the copyright issue.

What did Sarath Chandra tell against Siva and Mahesh Babu?

In a video interview with a Telugu television news channel, Sarath Kumar claimed, "Apart from the village name, Srimanthadu is scene to scene copy of my story Chachentha Prema."

He further demanded a public apology from Koratala Siva and said, "The makers of the film wanted to compensate me with some money but I'm not looking for money. I want credit, I would like Koratala Siva to accept his mistake publicly, otherwise, he will be sent to jail."

He further added, "Also, I am going to file a case against Mahesh Babu and Mythri Movies soon in the Supreme Court for being part of the copyright infringement issue."