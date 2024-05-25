Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming cop drama Satyabhama. On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer offering a glimpse of the movie. The trailer features Kajal as an ACP Satyabhama, who has been stripped of her dignity and taken off a murder case.

Kajal Aggarwal gets into an action mode

The over two-minute trailer begins with Kajal, a hardworking police officer, witnessing a murder. She fires in the dark and tries to catch the killer, but fails. This didn't go down well with her seniors and they questioned her actions. They then remove her from the case and suspend her. As the days go by, the case starts haunting Kajal. She then decides to take on the case personally and unravel the dark secrets. Chasing the murderer, the trailer also cuts to scenes of forest encounters with killers all the while she is chasing a dead lead.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kajal performing some high-octane action scenes. The trailer raises several questions Will Kajal be able to catch the murder? What is the role of a character named Iqbal?

Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her character in Satyabhama

The actress shared that he had been listening to many scripts for the past few years and most of them were female-led movies. However, when she heard the script of Satyabhama, she immediately agreed to do the movie. Elaborating about what appealed to her, she said "In this story, there is a fine balance between Satyabhama’s professional and personal life.” She added, “This journey will offer a new experience. My character is strongly written, and it also has mother nature. The film will be very natural, and hence, I jumped right into it."

What else do we know about Satyabhama?

Directed and written by Suman Chikkala, the movie also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Neha Pathan, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan and Kodati Pavan Kalyan in key roles. The music is composed by SriCharan Pakala and will hit theatres on June 7.