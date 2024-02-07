English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 01:28 IST

Script For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film SSMB29 Completed, Confirms Vijayendra Prasad

RRR, Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed that the script for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu has been completed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
SS Rajamouli's father and writer of RRR and Baahubali Vijayendra Prasad in a recent interview revealed that the script for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film is completed. According to reports, the makers will make an official announcement in the coming week.

SSMB29 Script Is Finalised

The anticipation among the fans is much more than ever before as it will be helmed by SS Rajamouli, who has previously made films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR. Along with Vijayendra Prasad, the filmmaker too has co-written the script. The father-son duo have often collaborated on various projects. 

It is also said that Mahesh Babu who is currently basking in the success of his film Guntur Kaaram has begun the preparation for Rajamouli's film.

What more do we know about SSMB29?

SS Rajamouli first announced and confirmed the film back in the USA when he was promoting the film RRR for Oscars and Golden Globes. He said that his film with Mahesh Babu is inspired by Indiana Jones and is going to be a globetrotting adventure. Rajamouli didn't reveal anything further about the film. Recently, there were reports that just like RRR, SS Rajamouli is planning to rope in a foreign actress opposite Mahesh Babu. However, nothing as such has been confirmed yet. 

What are SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are upto?

SS Rajamouli has stayed lowkey after having an extremely busy 2022 and 2023 with the release of RRR and its win at the Golden Globes as well as Oscars.  He is now preparing for his film with Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, the said actor is basking in the success of his recently released Guntur Kaaram, which has earned ₹200 crores globally in the first week of its release. The makers will soon host a success bash for the same, according to the film's producer Naga Vamsi.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

