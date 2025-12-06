Setback For Vijay Deverakonda? Kingdom Sequel Shelved Over Poor Box Office Returns

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling to find a hit at the box office despite new releases every year. He played the role of a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom (2025), but the movie failed to make an impact at the box office. It ended with promise of a second part but now, buzz is viral that the makers may not be too keen on taking it forward, given the returns on investment have not been good.

As per a report in 123 Telugu, the team reportedly suffered heavy losses as the collection of Kingdom fell far below expectations. With the project not even recovering its budget, industry gossip suggests that the sequel has now been put on hold and may end up getting shelved.

If commercial viability remains a concern for Kingdom sequel, then the project is likely to be shelved. If this rumour turns out to be true, then it will be another chink in Vijay's armour. His filmography has not been shaping up well in the last few years, with Liger, Kushi, The Family Star and now Kingdom all turning out to be flops. Kingdom didn't even do well on streaming after its poor run concluded in cinema halls. Vijay is now all set to kickstart his next film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously made Taxiwala and Shyam Singha Roy. Rashmika Mandanna is all set to feature opposite Vijay in this period movie. Director Ravi Kiran Kola is also making his untitled next with Vijay and Keerty Suresh.

Vijay and Rashmika got enagaged in early October | Image: X

Meanwhile, Vijay is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Rashmika. After dating for several years, the Geetha Govindam pair got engaged on October 3 in an intimate ceremony at Vijay's Hyderabad residence. While it remains unconfirmed, the actor couple will marry in Udaipur on February 26.