Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Sharwanand Says He Is Grateful To Have Ram Charan As A Friend, Compares Game Changer Star To Chiru

Sharwanand and Ram Charan have been good friends since their childhood. The What The Fish actor recently praised the Game Changer star for his nature.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi, Sharwanand and Ram Charan
Chiranjeevi, Sharwanand and Ram Charan | Image:X
Sharwanand recently made an appearance on popular reality television show Ustaad, hosted by Manchu Manoj. Manchu Manoj is currently working on his comeback film What The Fish. Amid discussing his life and career, the actor went into detail about Ram Charan and his exemplary nature. What's more, the Oke Oka Jeevitham Kanam actor also compared him to none other than megastar Chiranjeevi.

Sharwanand expresses his gratitude for Ram Charan


For the unversed, Sharwanand and Ram Charan have been friends since their childhood. This makes the Sharwa 35 actor an appropriate authority when it comes to commenting on not Ram Charan the actor, but Ram Charan the person. Sharwanand expressed pride in having somebody like Ram Charan as a friend. He also attributed the Game Changer actor's good nature to his father Chiranjeevi.

He said, "Just like Chiranjeevi Garu, Ram Charan also cares for his people. He stands by those in need, and I can proudly say I have a person like him. I am very fortunate to have Charan as a friend. He has got all the good qualities of Chiranjeevi Garu."

Sharwanand is in awe of Chiranjeevi


Conversation about Ram Charan was the result of Sharwanand speaking about Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi. Owing to his close association with Ram Charan, Sharwanand has also had the opportunity to personally get to know Chiranjeevi. What the actor likes the most about the Megastar is his resilience when it comes to standing by his own people. 

He said, "We can keep talking about the greatness of Chiranjeevi Garu for hours. From the time he came to industry, he has always been supportive to all those who believed in him...He is always there for his people. Hats off to him. We can learn many things from Chiranjeevi Garu. Let’s give a big round of applause to mighty Megastar." Ustaad can be streamed on ETV Win.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

