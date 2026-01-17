Updated 17 January 2026 at 21:18 IST
Shocking! ₹300 Crore Box Office Opener Collects ₹50 Lakh On Day 1 In New Overseas Territory
It's audience on day 1 was even less than average Indian grossers like Brahmastra, Saaho and Tiger 3.
Overseas territories have been lucrative for many Indian films. Aamir Khan's Dangal became the highest grossing Indian film of all time thanks to its tremendous reception in the Chinese market. In Japan, movies like RRR and Baahubali have performed really well. Hollywood releases often push past the billion dollar mark at worldwide box office due to their reception in China. However, a new Indian film has failed miserably to generate commercial buzz in a new overseas market after it released there recently.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule released in Japan on January 16. The lead actor and Rashmika Mandanna even did promotions for their film's release in the country, eliciting good response.
However, the same excitement has not translated into box office collection. Pushpa 2 opened in Japan to ¥7.04 Million (approximately $44,544 or ₹40.42 lakh). When the film released initially in 2024, it grossed ₹294 crore on its opening day worldwide. It's Japan reception is in stark contrast with how the film was received in other overseas territory. Counting the paid premieres, the day 1 collection of Pushpa 2 in Japan stood at ₹55 lakh. It appears as if the Tollywood blockbuster hit will fare below par in this new territory.
Moreover, Pushpa 2 also failed to enter the list of movies with top 10 admissions in Japan. It's audience on day 1 was even less than average grossers like Brahmastra, Saaho and Tiger 3. Given the poor initial response, it appears as if Pushpa 2 will face an early washout in Japan.
According to reports, around 728 shows of Pushpa 2 in Japan admitted only 3,612 on day 1. The Sukumar directorial was premiered in Japan with the intention of boosting its worldwide gross. However, it seems as if that won't be the case.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 21:18 IST