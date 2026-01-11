Shocking! The Raja Saab Leaks Online, US Restaraunt Allegedly Plays Prabhas' Poorly Reviewed Film A Day After Release

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab hit the big screens on January 9 to massive fanfare. Despite the heavy anticipation around the film, it failed to impress cinegoers and critics alike. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy even registered much lower than expected business at the box office. Amid this, a social media user claims that the film has been leaked online and was played at a restaraunt in Ohio, US.

Did Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab leak online?

It is not uncommon for big Indian releases to land on piracy websites within hours of release, sometimes even before it. Reports suggest that Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab was also found on such illegal websites as 5movierulz and 1tamilmv, among others. This comes a day after the movie's global release on Friday. Some media publications have also reported that cops in Andhra Pradesh have nabbed the operators behind the piracy sites in an attempt to curb the illegal practice that leads to massive financial losses to the makers.

Things got escalated when NRIs took to their social media accounts to share clips of a pirated version of The Raja Saab playing at a restaraunt in Ohio, USA. The now-deleted video showed the cinema hall print of the Prabhas starrer playing on the TV in a small eatery in the US city.



Also Read: The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Request Prabhas Fans To 'Forgive' Actor

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The movie is Prabhas's first outing in two years, after the release of Kalki 2898AD in 2024. However, The Raja Saab has received harsh criticism for its sub-par writing, shoddy screenplay, comical plot and poor performance of the actors. Even fans of Prabhas took to their social media accounts on the film's release day to call out the horror comedy. Despite the poor reviews, the makers have already confirmed the sequel to the movie.



Also Read: What Makes Prabhas' The Raja Saab Different From B'wood Horror-Comedies?