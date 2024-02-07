English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Siva Karthikeyan’s Ayalaan Gets Telugu Release Date After Multiple Delays

Ayalaan was slated to hit the Telugu theatres on 12 January but the makers had to delay it due to lack of screen space in Telugu theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan song poster
Ayalaan song poster | Image:YouTube
Ayalaan, starring Siva Karthikeyan, made its theatrical debut in Tamil cinemas on January 12. The film faced a box office clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller. Initially, the film was slated to hit the Telugu theatres on the same date but due to too many Sankranthi releases hitting the Tollywood cinemas at once, the makers decided to delay its release. 

When is Ayalaan releasing in Telugu cinemas? 

The makers of Ayalaan have now revealed that the Telugu-dubbed version of the alien comedy will be released on January 26. The Telugu film industry had a busy weekend celebrating Pongal, with the release of movies like HanuMan, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

Still from Ayalaan | Image: @TheAyalaan/X

 

The twist in the film delay came from the decision of theatre owners in Telugu states to prioritise local releases over dubbed ones. This strategic move meant that Tamil releases Captain Miller and Ayalaan were postponed for a delayed launch, dependent on the success and progress of the Sankranti Telugu releases. After Varun Doctor and Mahaveerudu, Ayalaan is Siva Karthikeyan's third Telugu-dubbed movie.

The team of Ayalaan 

Ayalaan boasts a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Banu Priya, Bala Saravanan, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film's musical score, composed by A. R. Rahman, adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

The poster of Ayalaan | Image: IMDb

 

The production of Ayalaan has been a laborious process, spanning over four years and involving extensive VFX work. The comical alien character, a central element in the film, has contributed to the complexity of the visual effects. Produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios, Ayalaan is a sci-fi film revolving around an extra-terrestrial being aka an alien.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

