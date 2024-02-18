English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates 39th Birthday With Rukmini Vasanth, AR Murugadoss On The Sets Of SK23

Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his 39th birthday on February 17. The Ayalaan actor celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming movie SK23.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan | Image:YouTube
Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his 39th birthday on February 17. The Ayalaan actor celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled SK23. The makers of SK23 even shared a video from Sivakarthikeyan's birthday celebrations on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his birthday on the sets of SK23

Sivakarthikeyan turned 39 on Saturday, February 17. During the birthday celebration, Sivakartikeyan, director AR Murugadoss, co-star Rukmini Vasanth, and other crew members cut the birthday cake and served lunch. Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23 recently began filming following a traditional puja ceremony, marking Sivakartikeyan's first collaboration with Murugadoss and cementing his position as one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars.

Rukmini Vasanth stars as the female lead in SK23. Rukmini rose to prominence with her performance as Priya in the two-part Kannada romantic tragedy Sapta Saagaradaache Ello. Her performance received widespread critical acclaim, and she has since signed on to produce more films in other languages. Aside from SK23, Rukmini Vasanth will next appear in actor Vijay Sethupathi's untitled film.

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

In the meantime, Sivakartikeyan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming action drama film titled Amaran. Amaran is written and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2014. 

Amaran poster | Image: X

 

Amaran is produced by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's home production company, Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

