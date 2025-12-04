Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Share Official Wedding Video On First Marriage Anniversary | Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share the official video from their wedding ceremony, held in Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad. After dating for a significant time, the couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024. On the ocassion of their first wedding anniversary today, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the official video of her wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates one year of being a Mrs

Sobhita Dhulipla took to her Instagram account on December 4 to share the first glimpse of her official wedding video. The video featured glimpses from the couple's pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Families of both actors also featured extensively in the clip.

In a particular segment of the video, talking about Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita shared, “I don’t know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void. I think we are complete on our own. And yet, in his absence, I would not be full.”



In another similar segment, Naga Chaitanya was heard saying, “The thought of her when I wake up and when I go to sleep…the thought of her, knowing that she’s in my life is such a comforting feeling, and it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me.”



Naga Chaitanya's comment on Sobhita's post | Image: Instagram