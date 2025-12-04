Shhyamali De Says She Is Not Looking For Attention Ex-husband Raj Nidimoru's Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Anyone Looking for Drama...

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot on December 1 at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actress confirmed the relationship by sharing the first photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. On the same day, several social media users flooded Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shyamali De's, Instagram comment section to extend their support to her.

This comes amid speculations about the relationship status of Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De. While some reports claim that the duo parted ways in 2022, a quick scan of her Instagram shows photos with her ex-husband as late as February 2023. Some social media users also speculate that The Family Man director cheated on his first wife with Samantha.

A screengrab of Shhyamali De's post | Image: Instagram

Reacting to the developments for the first time, Shhyamali De took to her Instagram account on December 4 and wrote, “Thank you for all the kindness -- the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me.”

A screengrab of Shhyamali De's post | Image: Instagram

She further mentioned that she has been practising meditation, which has made it easier for her to forgive others. Shhyamali added, “I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good.”



Also Read: Know Newlyweds Samantha-Raj Nidimoru's Net Worth, Who Is Richer?

Advertisement

A screengrab of Shhyamali De's post | Image: Instagram

She also emphasised that she does not have a PR team or social media managers to oversee her social media activity. Shhyamali added, “As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence."



Also Read: Samantha, Raj Wedding: Shhyamali De's Last Post With The Family Man Director Was On Valentine's Day



A screengrab of Shhyamali De's post | Image: Instagram

She further requested her followers and supporters to ‘keep her space clean’. She concluded, “So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and spirituality. Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won't find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for -- Attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything.”



Also Read: Samantha-Raj Wedding: Director's Sister Supports His Second Marriage

Advertisement