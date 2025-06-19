Spirit: After Triptii Dimri, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ropes In Another Animal Actor For Prabhas Starrer?

Updated 19 June 2025 at 22:05 IST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is currently one of the most talked about movies in Indian cinema. The film was announced in October 2021, stoking major fan anticipation. But nothing much happened after that as Vanga got busy with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in 2023 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, the director is completely focused on Spirit and with the casting of its leading lady - Triptii Dimri - things are moving ahead at a fast pace.
Recently, Marathi star Upendra Limaye met Vanga at the new office of his production house Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. He teased his casting in Spirit. The caption to Limaye's post read, "Pleasure meeting Reddy Brothers at their new office, Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. Reddy Brothers are in high ‘SPIRITS’ (sic).” With the post, Upendra has all but confirmed his role in Spirit.
Before this, Upendra was seen in a small but impactful role in Animal. He played an arms dealer Freddy in the movie and his sequence pre-interval became one of the highlights of Vanga's last movie. After Upendra's role as Freddy was well received among the fans, the director confirmed his casting in the sequel Animal Park as well. However, this project will only move forward after Spirit is complete.
Spirit will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense cop. The movie marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii, and third movie between producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh and Animal. After Triptii, it seems like Vanga has brought in another actor (Upendra Limaye) from the blockbuster Animal to the Spirit universe.
