Spirit: After Triptii Dimri, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ropes In Another Animal Actor For Prabhas Starrer?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is currently one of the most talked about movies in Indian cinema. The film was announced in October 2021, stoking major fan anticipation. But nothing much happened after that as Vanga got busy with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in 2023 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, the director is completely focused on Spirit and with the casting of its leading lady - Triptii Dimri - things are moving ahead at a fast pace.

Spirit stars Prabhas in the role of a cop | Image: X

Recently, Marathi star Upendra Limaye met Vanga at the new office of his production house Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. He teased his casting in Spirit. The caption to Limaye's post read, "Pleasure meeting Reddy Brothers at their new office, Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. Reddy Brothers are in high ‘SPIRITS’ (sic).” With the post, Upendra has all but confirmed his role in Spirit.

Upendra Limaye at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new office in Hyderabad | Image: Instagram

Before this, Upendra was seen in a small but impactful role in Animal. He played an arms dealer Freddy in the movie and his sequence pre-interval became one of the highlights of Vanga's last movie. After Upendra's role as Freddy was well received among the fans, the director confirmed his casting in the sequel Animal Park as well. However, this project will only move forward after Spirit is complete.