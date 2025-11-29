Spirit: Kajol Joins Prabhas Starrer After Vivek Oberoi And Triptii Dimri?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now fully devoted to the shooting of his upcoming movie Spirit with Prabhas in the leading role. The Baahubali star will essay the role of a cop and the anticipation surrounding the project is such that some reports have even suggested that the director is planning to turn it into a franchise. Amid these exciting yet unconfirmed updates, news comes in that the team is looking to cast Kajol in a major role in the movie.

Earlier, while Vanga was knee deep in pre-production work, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in talks to feature in the film. With Kajol's name being attached to the project now, speculation is rife that she is being offered the role that was written for Kareena. An official update regarding Kajol's casting in Spirit is awaited.

Before Kajol, Spirit has already cast two Bollywood actors in pivotal roles. Triptii Dimri has joined the project as the leading lady opposite Prabhas while Vivek Oberoi is said to have bagged a major part in the movie. Even as the Inside Edge star has been finalised for the project and an announcement already made in this regard by the makers, it is unconfirmed whether he is playing the main villain in Spirit or not. South Korean star and The Eternal fame Don Lee is also attached to star in Spirit.

Spirit began shoot with a puja ceremony earlier this month | Image: X

The movie has gone on the floors earlier this month. As per a report, Vanga has requested Prabhas to not make any public appearances once he has begun shoot so that his look as a cop is not leaked. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Prabhas play a police officer onscreen for the first time in Spirit. The pan-India movie is eyeing 2027 release.