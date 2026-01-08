Spirit Leak: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Raps Nidhhi Agerwal For Revealing Key Detail From Movie, Prabhas Rescues The Raja Saab Co-Star

Spirit brings together the blockbuster actor-director pair of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After the mega success of Animal, Vanga is going to get bolder with his upcoming movie. There are already rumours that Spirit may be a franchise. On New Year's, the team unveiled the first poster featuring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas.

While Prabhas' face is turned away from the camera, his heavily bruised and bandaged back is visible. Triptii, clad in a saree, lights Prabhas' cigarette while he holds a half empty alcohol bottle in his hand. The poster has confirmed that Vanga will be bolder than before. While Spirit poster has gone viral, fan theories are also circulating online.

Triptii and Prabhas will feature in Spirit | Image: X

During an interaction with Vanga, The Raja Saab actress Nidhhi Agerwal accidentally revealed a key detail from the Prabhas fronted cop action drama. She confirmed that Triptii's and Prabhas' characters are married in Spirit. Vanga was alerted by this sudden reveal and rapped Nidhhi for dropping spoilers when the movie has just gone on the floors. Vanga said, "Hey, you’re not supposed to reveal all this already."

However, Prabhas' intervention won over fans' hearts. He came to his The Raja Saab co-star Nidhhi's rescue and said, "Let them ask. They’re already eating my brain anyway." The sweet moment has gone viral on social media, showcasing once again the softer side of the Baahubali star.

