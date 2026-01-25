Updated 25 January 2026 at 10:19 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Shares Her Wedding Video From 2006 Featuring Young Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reacts | Watch
Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a part of her wedding footage. The video features Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a part of her wedding video on the ocassion of her 20th anniversary with Bharat Sahni. The video features a young Ranbir Kapoor and their parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The video is from 2006 and has now gone viral online.
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor feature in Ridhimma Kapoor's wedding video
On January 25, Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a post on the ocassion of her 20th wedding anniversary. In the video, a young Ranbir Kapoor could be seen walking his sister down the aisle, while other family members surround them. The actor's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, appeared joyous as they accompanied Riddhima to her jaimal ceremony with Bharat Sahni. Shweta Bachchan Nanda also featured in the video.
She shared the video with the caption, “Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them. And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now, after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, “I’m not leaving.” Happy anniversary to us. 25/01/06” As soon as Riddhima shared the video, Alia Bhatt liked the post. Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Saba Pataudi also commented on the video, extending wishes to the couple.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 10:19 IST