Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan Groove To Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Song Kurchi Madathapetti | WATCH

Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan took to the stage at a recent cultural event where they grooved to a popular track from the actress' film, Guntur Kaaram.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Sreeleela has been taking it slow after having seen through the release of her Sankranthi film, Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial saw the actress sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu. While much time has passed since the film's release, Sreeleela recently revisited the same, this time in tow with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan revisit Guntur Kaaram track


Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan, recently marked their presence at a a cultural event, held in Trichy. As the two took to the stage and began interacting with their fans, one of them requested a dance performance from both the actors. The song picked, was one among the more popular tracks from the Guntur Kaaram album, Kurchi Madathapetti. 

A video of the same, has now made its way onto the internet. Fans have showered love on it, particularly commenting on the chemistry that Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan share. For the unversed, the music video for Kurchi Madathpetti, features Sreeleela matching Mahesh Babu, step for step. The event saw Sivakarthikeyan praise Sreeleela's dancing prowess, particularly referring to her performances in Guntur Kaaram. Sreeleela too, returned the compliment, calling Sivakarthikeyan an absolute inspiration for all up and coming actors.

What is next for Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan?


Sreeleela has a stellar 2023, starring as the leading lady, in as many as four films - Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava and Extra Ordinary Man. The actress commenced her 2024 with the release of Guntur Kaaram. She is next, slated to star in the Pawan Kalyan led Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Helmed by director Harish Shankar, the teaser for the film was only recently released.

Sivakarthikeyan too has seen through his first release for the year - Ayalaan, a sci-fi flick which starred him opposite Rakul Preet Singh. He is currently filming for Rajkumar Periasamy's Amaran as well as AR Murugadoss' SK 23. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

