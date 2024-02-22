Advertisement

Jr NTR has been working for a long time and is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. With the PAN-India release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actor became a household name across the nation. He also found one of his fans in former cricketer Sreesanth. In a recent interview, Sreesanth recalled one of his several meetings with the Devara star.

Sreesanth on meeting Jr NTR

In a conversation with Telgu FilmNagar, Sreesanth talked about the interaction he had with Jr NTR. The cricketer said, “I met Jr.NTR so many times. In one incident I don't know if he remberes, we're at a dinner party, there's Priyamani, Allu arjun we sat together and when Jr NTR came I went to him & said I love his performance, I love his dance. While he was leaving he gave me a flying kiss & said thank you very much, it was really motivating.”

What’s next for Jr NTR?

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Devara. The Koratala Siva directorial is produced by Kalyan Ram and marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The producer in his interviews has claimed that the Jr NTR starrer will be bigger than the popular British series Game Of Thrones in terms of VFX. He has also promised a unique underwater scene, something never seen before in Indian cinema.

The period drama will unfold in two parts. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ was recently unveiled along with a teaser video of the film.

Additionally, Jr NTR will also be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. As per GetsCinema, the actor will play the main villain in the YRF spy universe. Meanwhile, it was reported that War 2 will be a high-octane action movie with Jr NTR in the lead as a negative character. War 2 will also be a part of the spy verse along with Pathaan and Tiger.