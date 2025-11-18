Updated 18 November 2025 at 13:48 IST
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Movie Launch Costs More Than The Pre-release Events Of 2.0, RRR, Adipurush, Baahubali: Report
SS Rajamouli and his team unveiled the title and teaser of the movie in a massive, larger-than-life event in Hyderabad on November 15. A report has now revealed the staggering cost of the movie launch.
SS Rajamouli and the team of Varanasi came together for the title and teaser reveal of the film in a larger-than-life GlobeTrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15. The launch was attended by the cast of the film, including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithvira Sukumaran. The event was reportedly attended by over 50,000 people and is still one of the top trends on social media.
Days after the event, a source close to the actors informed Bollywood Hungama that the GlobeTrotter event was mounted on a massive scale. For the unversed, the Tollywood movie industry often opts for an over-the-top launch of its movies. Previously, movies like Pushpa, RRR, Game Changer, Bahubali, 2.0 and several others witnessed a massive fanfare at the launches, with some even taking place internationally.
As per insiders, the GlobeTrotter event was mounted on a staggering ₹15 crore. The source informed the publication, “Both Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were paid a substantial amount to attend the event… around Rs. 2 (crores) each. Then, setting up an event of this magnitude was no easy task. So yeah, the overall cost of the event was around Rs. 15 crores.” While staggering, the insider also stressed that the budget of the movie is substantial, justifying the cost of money spent on the pre-release. The insider added, “Which is not really much if you look at the overall budget of Varanasi, which is around Rs. 600 crores." The report also suggests that the streaming platform of the event also paid a portion of the pre-release event.
Varanasi's GlobeTrotter event becomes the most expensive pre-release event for a South Indian movie?
SS Rajamouli and other filmmakers of regional industries are known for holding larger-than-life pre-release events for their movies. As per Siasat, the pre-release of Rajinikanth's 2.0, held in Dubai, is the most expensive event with a ₹14 crore budget. This was followed by Rajamouli's own RRR launch in Mumbai, which cost ₹9 crore in 2021. Prabhas's Saaho was launched in Hyderabad in ₹2.5 crore, and the pre-release event of Adipurush cost ₹2.5 crore and was also held in Hyderabad. Rajamouli's Baahubali was also launched in Hyderabad with a budget of ₹2 crore.
