Mahesh Babu who is fresh from his recent appearance in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram, has reportedly delved into the technical aspects of his next venture. The film which has been tentatively titled SSMB29 is being helmed by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. According to Gulte, the Okkadu actor has jetted off to Germany for a three-day stint dedicated to the technical intricacies of the film.

Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with SS Rajamouli

This marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, promising a cinematic spectacle for the audience. The film, rumored to be a jungle adventure, is anticipated to deliver a grand-scale experience under Rajamouli's directorial vision.

Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with SS Rajamouli I Image: IMDb

Rumors surrounding SSMB29 suggest that Mahesh Babu might portray a character inspired by the Hindu mythological god, Hanuman, infusing the film with intriguing elements. Additionally, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is said to have a significant role in the project, adding an international flavor to the star-studded cast.

All about Mahesh Babu's last project Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu's recent release, Guntur Kaaram which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, boasted an ensemble cast featuring Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film, released during the Sankranti festival, narrates the tale of Veera Venkata Ramana, a prominent figure in Guntur, and his tumultuous relationship with his mother.

All about Mahesh Babu's last project Guntur Kaaram I Image: IMDb

While Guntur Kaaram hit theaters on January 12, 2024, and is currently running, it has garnered mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. The film explores the protagonist's transformation into a bold individual, driven by the complexities of his relationship with his mother. As the narrative unfolds, it sheds light on the reasons behind the mother's past decisions, guiding the characters through a journey of reconciliation.

Guntur Kaaram garnered mixed-to-negative reviews from critics I Image: IMDb

Amidst the mixed reviews, Mahesh Babu's focus shifts to the grand success meet of Guntur Kaaram upon his return from Germany, showcasing his commitment to both current and future projects. As he navigates diverse roles and collaborations, the anticipation builds for SSMB29, promising an exciting cinematic endeavor under the guidance of the acclaimed SS Rajamouli.

