Updated February 10th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu To Undergo Body Transformation for SS Rajamouli Globe-Trotting Film

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram. The actor is currently prepping for his SS Rajamouli film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:urstrulymahesh/Instagram
  2 min read
Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of his Trivkiram Srinivas directorial Guntur Kaaram. The film, which saw him share screen space with Sreeleela, also marked an end to his year-long hiatus from the screen, his last release prior to that having been Sarkaru Vaari Paata which released back in 2022. The actor is currently prepping for his next - SSMB29, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu to undergo intense prep for SSMB29


As per a recent Gulte report, Mahesh Babu will soon be commencing an intense round of prep for his next film, SSMB29. The report affirms that Mahesh Babu will be undergoing an intense body transformation to look his part. Heavy workshops await the actor which will be running into months.

SSMB29 is being mounted as a globe-trotting adventure film, which will require the actor to be wholly agile and fit. That being said, Mahesh Babu is known to take meticulous care of his health - spending long hours in the gym. The actor's Instagram also carries several glimpses of the actor's gym sessions, which will understandably be extended soon.

Pre-production for SSMB29 has already begun


Mahesh Babu's initial round of prep has already taken place in Germany. The actor shared glimpses on what appeared to be a trek in the Black Forest, with his trainer in tow. Dr. Harry Konig. More recent conjecture around the film suggests that none other than Nagarjuna has been brought on board as a part of the film's cast.

The script for SSMB29 has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad. The film's musical score will be composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravaani. Internet conjecture strongly suggests that the SS Rajamouli film will be mounted with the essence of international franchise Indiana Jones in mind, albeit with a story that spotlights the character of Hanuman. No official confirmation about the plot however, has been shared by makers. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

