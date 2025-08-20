Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan's ₹50 Crore Bungalow Prateeksha Flooded As City Grapples With Monsoon Red Alert

Mumbai Rains: Incessant downpour has brought the city and nearby areas to a standstill. The heavy waterlogging has caused flooding, traffic disruptions and electricity snags in various areas of Mumbai. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, Prateeksha, has also experienced severe waterlogging. Photos and videos from outside the ₹50 crore property have gone viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow submerged in rainwater

Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, Prateeksha, has become a common tourist attraction. Social media users and content creators visited the bungalow amid heavy rains to witness the premises covered in water. A social media user took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share visuals around and inside the bungalow. In the clip, he could also be seen going inside the premises and giving a sneak peek of the parking and surrounding areas covered with water. However, the security escorted him outside promptly. Another user shared pictures of the heavy amount of rainwater collected outside the bungalow.



Also Read: 'T-shirt Stunt Had...': Dhanashree Recalls Divorce Day With Yuzvendra



What is the significance of Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha?

Amitabh Bachchan owns three bungalows in Mumbai - Jalsa, Janak and Prateeksha. The latter holds a special significance for the Bachchan family. It is the first house the legendary actor bought in Mumbai shortly after the success of the blockbuster Sholay, released in 1975, and lived there with his parents. The bungalow is also turned venue for the lavish wedding ceremony of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in 2007.



Also Read: Ramayana: Who Is The Only Actor Playing Double Role In Ranbir Starrer