Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, who was busy with the prep for his upcoming film SSMB29 in Germany with director SS Rajamouli, has returned back to India. The Tollywood star was captured by the paparazzi as he landed at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning, donning casuals.

Mahesh Babu returns from Germany

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, has been in Germany for over a month and training with Dr Harry König. The actor and his trainer had been continuously posting images from their time abroad as they prep for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. The movie awaits official announcement but excitement surrounding it is at all time high.

As Mahesh Babu landed in Hyderabad, he donned a casual look. The actor teamed his T-shirt and trousers and jacket. He completed his look with baseball cap and sneakers. Mahesh Babu casually walked out of the airport, smiling gently. He got into his car and left off after clicking some snaps with fans.

Mahesh Babu's prep for SSMB29

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Rajamouli is expected to catapult him to pan-India stardom. The project is said t be an action adventure drama which will be based in the jungles. Some reports have suggested that Mahesh Babu's character in the film will be akin to Lord Hanuman.

According to rumours, Mahesh Babu has let go of his remuneration for the film nad has agreed to partner up with Rajamouli as one of the producers of the film. Writer of SSMB 29, V Vijayendra Prasad recently shared that the script of the film is now complete and it will go on the floors sometime later this year.

Advertisement