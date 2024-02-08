Advertisement

Nikhil Siddhartha is immersed in the creation of his upcoming venture, Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. With filming commencing in August last year, the actor recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a sneak peek from the shoot, along with an exciting update on the film's release date.

Nikhil Siddhartha shares the release date of his next film



In a video shared on X, Nikhil Siddhartha showcased his dedication to the role by engaging in horse-riding, hinting at the intense sequences audiences can anticipate in Swayambhu. The actor, who portrays a Hanuman devotee in the film, expressed enthusiasm, captioning the post with details on his relentless shooting schedule and a special dialogue from the film: "#JaiShriRam." Furthermore, he unveiled the much-awaited release date, stating, "Will see u in theatres this Dusshera Diwali #Swayambhu."

Shooting Non Stop for #SWAYAMBHU Coincidentally i am a HANUMAN devotee in the film too🙏🏽

Shooting some amazing sequences .... my favourite dialogue in the film #JaiShriRam

Will see u in theatres this Dusshera Diwali #Swayambhu pic.twitter.com/0UI4qkxBQZ — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) January 16, 2024

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu as the presenter, Swayambhu has been a subject of intrigue since its announcement. The first-look poster, portraying Nikhil Siddhartha in an unconventional warrior look, added to the anticipation. The film, set in the period of Sengol, promises a captivating narrative under the directorial prowess of Bharat Krishnamachari.

All you need to know about Nikhil's Swayambhu

Swayambhu boasts a top-notch production team, with Manoj Paramahamsa handling cinematography and Ravi Basrur taking charge of the music. Vasudev Munneppagari contributes as the dialogue writer, while M Prabharan oversees the set design. The film's grand launch witnessed the presence of the cast, crew, and special guests.

All you need to know about the much-anticipated Swayambhu I Image: IMDb

Scheduled to release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, Swayambhu holds the promise of delivering a cinematic extravaganza. The film blends historical elements with the creative prowess of the filmmaking team. As Nikhil Siddhartha gears up to bring this period drama to life, fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle awaiting them this Dusshera Diwali.