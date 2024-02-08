English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Swayambhu: Nikhil Siddhartha Shares BTS Video As Film Locks 2024 Festive Release Date

Swayambhu is a period drama, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film promises a cinematic spectacle and is set to release in 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Swayambhu release date
Swayambhu release date | Image:Swayambhu release date
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Nikhil Siddhartha is immersed in the creation of his upcoming venture, Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. With filming commencing in August last year, the actor recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a sneak peek from the shoot, along with an exciting update on the film's release date.

Nikhil Siddhartha shares the release date of his next film 
 

In a video shared on X, Nikhil Siddhartha showcased his dedication to the role by engaging in horse-riding, hinting at the intense sequences audiences can anticipate in Swayambhu. The actor, who portrays a Hanuman devotee in the film, expressed enthusiasm, captioning the post with details on his relentless shooting schedule and a special dialogue from the film: "#JaiShriRam." Furthermore, he unveiled the much-awaited release date, stating, "Will see u in theatres this Dusshera Diwali #Swayambhu."

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu as the presenter, Swayambhu has been a subject of intrigue since its announcement. The first-look poster, portraying Nikhil Siddhartha in an unconventional warrior look, added to the anticipation. The film, set in the period of Sengol, promises a captivating narrative under the directorial prowess of Bharat Krishnamachari.

All you need to know about Nikhil's Swayambhu

Swayambhu boasts a top-notch production team, with Manoj Paramahamsa handling cinematography and Ravi Basrur taking charge of the music. Vasudev Munneppagari contributes as the dialogue writer, while M Prabharan oversees the set design. The film's grand launch witnessed the presence of the cast, crew, and special guests.

All you need to know about the much-anticipated Swayambhu I Image: IMDb

Scheduled to release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, Swayambhu holds the promise of delivering a cinematic extravaganza. The film blends historical elements with the creative prowess of the filmmaking team. As Nikhil Siddhartha gears up to bring this period drama to life, fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle awaiting them this Dusshera Diwali.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

