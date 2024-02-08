English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu To Reunite For A Film? Viral Photos Spark Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu appeared to be having an animated conversation in the viral photos from the set.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu
Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu, who previously shared screen space in the 2014 Telugu film Aagadu, were recently spotted on a set together. The reunion video of the two stars surfaced online on Friday, January 12. The duo seemed deep in conversation while working on a production set. 

Tamannaah Bhatia-Mahesh Babu to reunite for a film? 

Tamannaah and Mahesh appeared to be having an animated conversation in the viral photos from a set, which has generated excitement in the industry and rumors of a possible collaboration in an upcoming project. The insider told Bollywood Bubble, “Tamannaah and Mahesh’s chemistry is magical, making every collaboration a cinematic treat. The details of their special project are confidential, but their reunion promises to surprise fans with their exceptional brilliance.”

Tamannaah Bhatia-Mahesh Babu on set | Image: X

 

Tamannaah Bhatia-Mahesh Babu on set | Image: X

 

Tamannaah and Mahesh were previously seen together in the 2014 film Aagadu. It revolves around an honest police officer, who banishes a boy he cares for from his home after he is accused of murder. The child grows up to become a police officer himself and is sent to a village ruled by a cruel gangster. However, the film was deemed a box office failure because of its resemblance to Dookudu and other popular Telugu movies, as well as the competition from simultaneously recently released movies.

What’s next for Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu? 

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu had his release this week with Guntur Kaaram, which co-stars Sreeleela and was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Additionally, it is anticipated that the actor will work on a unique project with S.S. Rajamouli, an adventure drama that is reportedly set to be released in several languages, including foreign ones.

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

 

Apart from this mysterious project, Tamannaah is expected to captivate audiences in 2024 for her parts as the lead in the Tamil film Aranamanai 4 and alongside John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.

