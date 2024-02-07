Advertisement

Koratala Siva has been in the news for the last few days owing to his involvement in the copyright infringement case. Days after the news of the Supreme Court telling the Srimanthadu director to face criminal charges in the 2015 copyright infringement case went viral on social media, the team has finally responded in defense of Siva. On Thursday, the makers released a long statement urging the media to refrain from premature conclusions. The team also challenged people who wanted to assess the two readily available works.

Team Srimanthudu Issues Statement

The press note read, "We address the discussion around Mr. Koratala Siva’s ‘Srimanthudu’ amidst claims of similarity to the novel ‘Chachentha Prema’. Both works, which exist in the public domain, showcase distinct narratives with no overlap. It's a fact readily verifiable by those who examine the novel & the film."

It added, "As the matter is currently under legal review, with no hearings or verdict to date, we urge media & commentators to refrain from premature conclusions. We emphasize the importance of basing disclosure on informed comparison & legal outcomes."

Team Srimanthudu Encourages People To Assess Both Works

In the same press note further read, "We stand firmly by the uniqueness of ‘Srimanthudu’ & our core idea of adopting a village & encourage whomsoever interested to personally assess the two works. Our appeal is for patience and trust in the legal process, respecting the principles of fairness & integrity. Thank you for your understanding & support."