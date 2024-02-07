English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:23 IST

It's controversial/ Team Srimanthudu Responds To Copyright Infringement Case, Defends Koratala Siva In Long Statement

The makers of Srimanthudu recently issued a press note and asked people who were interested to personally assess the film and Sarath Chandra's story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:Mahesh Babu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Koratala Siva has been in the news for the last few days owing to his involvement in the copyright infringement case. Days after the news of the Supreme Court telling the Srimanthadu director to face criminal charges in the 2015 copyright infringement case went viral on social media, the team has finally responded in defense of Siva. On Thursday, the makers released a long statement urging the media to refrain from premature conclusions. The team also challenged people who wanted to assess the two readily available works.

Team Srimanthudu Issues Statement

The press note read, "We address the discussion around Mr. Koratala Siva’s ‘Srimanthudu’ amidst claims of similarity to the novel ‘Chachentha Prema’. Both works, which exist in the public domain, showcase distinct narratives with no overlap. It's a fact readily verifiable by those who examine the novel & the film."

It added, "As the matter is currently under legal review, with no hearings or verdict to date, we urge media & commentators to refrain from premature conclusions. We emphasize the importance of basing disclosure on informed comparison & legal outcomes."

Team Srimanthudu Encourages People To Assess Both Works

In the same press note further read, "We stand firmly by the uniqueness of ‘Srimanthudu’ & our core idea of adopting a village & encourage whomsoever interested to personally assess the two works. Our appeal is for patience and trust in the legal process, respecting the principles of fairness & integrity. Thank you for your understanding & support."

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:23 IST

