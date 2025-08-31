Teja Sajja Drops Big Hint About Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Cast With Cryptic Post For Producer Swapna Dutt

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD (2024) emerged as a big box office hit and minted over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Director Nag Ashwin introduced his highly ambitious Kalki universe with the big-budget movie and an animated series Bujji & Bhairava. Now, all eyes are on the Kalki sequel, which is yet to go on the floors.

While there are no official updates from Nag Ashwin or the makers on the Kalki sequel's production and shooting details, HanuMan fame actor Teja Sajja stoked anticipation surrounding his casting in the upcoming second part with a cryptic post he shared on Instagram while he awaits the release of Mirai, set to hit the big screens on September 12.

Teja’s latest Instagram post has caught everyone’s attention. He shared a birthday wish for producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani, with the line, “See you in K”. Many said that K in the post referred to the Kalki movie franchise. The working title of this series was Project K. Swapna is the daughter of C Ashwini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies and the producer of Kalki movies.

Could Teja be joining the Prabhas fronted sequel? Many believe so while others argued that it might be a completely different film.