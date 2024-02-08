Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Teja Sajja reacts to HanuMan releasing close to Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya: Divine blessing

Teja Sajja recently revealed that Hanu-Man was supposed to release in the middle of 2023. However, some events led to the postponement of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja
Teja Sajja | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Teja Sajja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film HanuMan. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast and is inspired by the Hindu mythology. Based on Ramayana, the Prasanth Varma directorial’s release date coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing the coincidence, Sajja called this moment ‘a divine blessing’. 

Teja Sajja believes in divine intervention

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Teja Sajja revealed that HanuMan was supposed to release in the middle of 2023. However, some unforeseen events led to the postponement of the film. 

The actor said, “We were supposed to release this film on May 12th, but as the content wasn’t ready by that time. Prashanth needed some more time. So by that time, they asked for six months to get the copy and the content ready. So we have placed it for January because Sankranti is a season in our culture where larger number of audience gather in the theatres. So this is totally a divine blessing for us.” 

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

 

Teja Sajja went on to add that there was a divine intervention involved in the delay of HanuMan. He stated, “Everything is connected, respective to this film. There are a hundred things that I could tell you that happened because of divine intervention because we don’t have any other reason or logic to it to tell.”

What do we know about HanuMan? 

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story. 

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

 

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. It is slated to release on January 12.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

