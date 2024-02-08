English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Teja Sajja Reveals Chiranjeevi's Reaction After Watching HanuMan Teaser

Teja Sajja recalled his meeting with Chiranjeevi after the release of HanuMan teaser and his reaction to him being part of the superhero flick.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja, Chiranjeevi
Teja Sajja with Chiranjeevi at HanuMan's pre-release event. | Image:Instagram
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has stolen the spotlight at the box office as it ha film opened to positive reviews by both critics and audience. Just two days into the theatres, the low-budget film has earned ₹24.65 crore. Now, the actor opened up about Chiranjeevi's reaction to him being part of the film.

Chiranjeevi calls HanuMan 'hit film'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Teja Sajja opened up about their film and the experience they had while working together. During the interaction, Teja recalled meeting Chiranjeevi after the release of the HanuMan teaser and his reaction to him being part of the film. The 29-year-old actor shared that he didn't tell Chiranjeevi that he was doing this film and directly saw the teaser.

(A viral photo from pre-release event of HanuMan | Image: Facebook)

After watching the teaser, Chiranjeevi met Teja and asked, "What other films are you doing?" To this, Teja replied, "I said Hanu.. and just he said, ‘That is a hit film anyway, tell me about other films.’ I just went on to say that there’s more work to be done in the film and all, but he just said, That is a hit film; it’ll be sorted.”

(A viral photo from pre-release event of HanuMan | Image: Facebook)

HanuMan's box office collection day 2

The Telugu superhero film, which is the first installment in a cinematic universe called Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), opened to ₹8.05 crore at the box office in India. Owing to word-of-mouth, on the second day, the film witnessed a huge jump and earned ₹12.45 crore with just ₹8.41 crore in Hindi. The total collection has reached ₹24.65 crore in India despite witnessing a clash with Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.

HanuMan (Hindi) Movie Review: Prasanth Varma wows with a relatable superhero film starring Teja Sajja | PINKVILLA
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty, in pivotal roles.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

